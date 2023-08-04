Chinese pet owners gear up their dogs and cats for summer swelter

SHANGHAI: As temperatures in China soar, pet owners are looking for novel ways to protect their four-legged friends from the heat, buying up cooling mats, clothes and miniature sun hats for dogs and cats.

Mi Jiayi, a public relations professional in Shanghai, spent more than 500 yuan (US$70.04) on a cooling vest for Mary, a small mixed-breed dog that she adopted. To use it, she first dips it in water before wringing it out.

"When we go out, if the temperature is over 30 degrees Celsius, I will put on such cooling attire on my dog," the 31-year-old woman said. "The water will evaporate and take away the heat, then it will not be so hot for my dog."

"There are cheaper options but ... I want to get her the best product that I can afford."

Searches on online marketplaces JD.com and Alibaba's Taobao show hundreds of similar sun and heat protection products for dogs and cats costing as much as US$100.

The market for pet products in China - from health care and toys to litter and clothing - was worth US$5.16 billion in 2022, according to data from Euromonitor International.

It is expected to grow to nearly US$6 billion this year, the market research provider has projected.