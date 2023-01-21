China's pet sitters back in business after COVID-19 reopening

BEIJING: At Zhou Tianxiao's hotel in Beijing's northern suburbs, where room service includes belly rubs and squeaky toys, reservations are filling up fast as the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in China fuels a travel boom.

Zhou's dog mansion is just one of many pet-sitting services that have seen a welcome return to former levels of bookings since a semblance of normal life resumed.

Zhou, who is also an internet influencer, originally built the half-million-dollar facility for the comfort of just one dog - his own border collie Sylar - before turning it into a business.

Painted in colourful murals with a massive yard and individual video-linked pens, it's a popular choice for Beijingers who want to leave their pampered pooches in safe hands over the Chinese New Year holiday.

"During the Spring Festival, people normally need to visit their relatives and friends and usually they can't bring their dogs with them during those visits," Zhou explained.

"And we have a swimming pool. For dogs being sent here it's like having their own holiday," he chuckled.