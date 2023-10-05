China condemns Philippine resupply mission to disputed atoll

BEIJING: China has condemned a mission by four Philippine ships to resupply Philippine troops on a disputed South China Sea atoll, saying the vessels had entered its waters in the Spratly Islands without its permission.

The Philippines said on Wednesday (Oct 4) it had successfully sent supplies to its troops stationed on a World War II-era transport ship-turned-military outpost on the atoll despite attempts by China's coast guard to block it.

While China is in dispute with several of its neighbours over its extensive claims in the South China Sea, its relations with the Philippines have been particularly fraught recently over the issue, especially since Ferdinand Marcos Jr took over as Philippine president last year.

"Philippine supply ships and two coast guard ships entered the waters ... in China's Nansha Islands without permission from the Chinese government," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said in a post on its website, using China's name for the Spratly Islands.

The atoll in the area is known as Ayungin in the Philippines, while China calls it the Renai Reef. Also known as the Second Thomas Shoal, it is 109km off the Philippine island of Palawan.

A small number of Philippine troops live on board the old navy transport ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, which the Philippines grounded on the shoal in 1999 to reinforce its sovereignty claim.