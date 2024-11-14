China, Philippines spar over new maritime laws, baseline drawings in South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines' foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Nov 13) it summoned China's ambassador to protest Beijing's drawing of baselines around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

"The said baselines infringe upon Philippine sovereignty and contravene international law," the ministry said in a statement.

The move follows China's definition on Sunday of the baseline for "territorial waters" around the shoal, which Beijing claims as Huangyan Island. The shoal is a key point of contention over sovereignty and fishing rights.

In response, China's ambassador Huang Xilian to the Philippines said late on Wednesday the baseline was a "necessary response" to the Philippines' new maritime law and a "routine measure" to strengthen maritime management, according to a statement from its embassy in the Philippines.