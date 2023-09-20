High-level disappearances deepen China's political black hole

BEIJING: The sacking of a top diplomat and the mysterious disappearance of a defence minister have raised fresh questions around President Xi Jinping's increasingly opaque decision-making, experts say.

US officials believe defence minister Li Shangfu is under investigation and has been relieved of his duties just six months after his appointment, the Financial Times reported last week.

In July, foreign minister Qin Gang - long seen as a close ally of Xi's - was removed from office without explanation.

Later that month China announced that former navy commander Wang Houbin would take over as the new head of the Chinese military's Rocket Force, as media reports emerged of a corruption probe.

Wang's predecessor Li Yuchao had not been seen in weeks, and state media offered no explanation for his removal.

"As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, 'Something is rotten in the state of Denmark'," US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on X last week, adding that defence minister Li "hasn't been seen or heard from" in weeks.

"President Xi's cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for two weeks," Emanuel wrote in a separate post.