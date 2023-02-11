China's tumbling birth rate leaves private kindergartens facing financial ruin

Five years ago, when Liu Dewei opened the doors to Beilei Kindergarten in Rongxian, a county of 656,000 people in southern China’s Guangxi autonomous region, he had 140 children enrolled.

But by 2020, the number had slumped to about 30.

At first, he thought it was because of fears about the coronavirus. However, even after Beijing lifted its hardline virus restrictions late last year, there has been no improvement.

“There are just no children,” said Liu, who has invested several million yuan into the venture but not yet broken even.

Faced with financial ruin, he is now considering shutting down the kindergarten. “It’s just too hard,” said an exasperated Liu.

Privately owned kindergartens across China, which account for more than half of the pre-school market and are often more expensive than public alternatives, are struggling with declining enrolments due to the country’s falling birth rate.

The number of newborn babies in China nearly halved from 18.8 million in 2016 to 9.5 million last year, the lowest level since 1949, according to official data.

The number of private kindergartens and their enrolments both dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education.