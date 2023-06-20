China urges closer ties as Germany looks beyond Beijing

BERLIN: China's premier on Tuesday (Jun 20) said closer cooperation with Germany, and not "de-risking", was necessary to shore up a struggling global economy, at a time when the European export powerhouse is seeking to reduce its reliance on the Asian giant.

Li Qiang, visiting Germany on his first trip abroad since he was named China's prime minister, also underlined the emphasis Beijing places on improving relations with the European Union as criticisms from the bloc grow louder.

Burned by its reliance on Russian gas and hurt by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, Germany has been intensifying efforts to diversify away from China.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed that Germany "doesn't want decoupling, we want de-risking".

But he has underlined Berlin's move to diversify trading partners, saying that Germany is "committed to actively broadening our economic relations with Asia and beyond".

But after the United States toughened up its economic policies against China, Beijing fears its biggest partner in the EU could be headed in the same direction and using the seemingly benign talk of 'de-risking' to instead progressively detach itself from the Asian economy.

Investors place great stock on removing risks, Li said.

"But if it's about using de-risking in name to carry out decoupling or carry out discriminatory measures against certain countries ... then it goes against market rules and principles of a level playing field," warned the prime minister.

"I think most German industry friends won't see China as a risk and won't agree to any so-called de-risking targeting China," added Li.

With the global economic recovery currently lacking a "growth dynamic", "China and Germany, as influential and big nations, should all the more work closely together towards world peace and development", he said.