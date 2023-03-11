'Xi Jinping's guy': China's new premier Li Qiang, loyalist who oversaw Shanghai COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING: When Li Qiang followed President Xi Jinping into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last October, as his number two on the seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, it became clear that he was the top choice to be China's new premier.

A close ally of the president, Li oversaw Shanghai's grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown last year as party boss of China's commercial hub.

As China's new premier, he will be in charge of managing the world's second-largest economy.

Born in Wenzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Li started working at an irrigation station when he was 17 years old. That was in 1976, the final year of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution.

Li entered Zhejiang Agricultural University in 1978, the year that campuses were reopened in China and competition for places was fierce. He later was awarded master's degrees from the central party school in Beijing and Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

In 1983, he got a clerical position in the Communist Youth League and within a year, he was promoted and put in charge of youth work in the local county.

Li then worked his way up through the provincial bureaucracy.

In 2002, he was appointed party boss of Wenzhou. At 43 years old, he was the youngest person to take up the position in more than three decades.