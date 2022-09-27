China president Xi Jinping reappears on state TV amid rumours over absence

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday (Sep 27) after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumours about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes.

Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of Forging Ahead into the New Era.

Accompanied by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders, Xi, who is also head of the ruling Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, viewed some of the displays and commented on China’s economic progress over the past decade.

The visit was Xi’s first appearance on television since he returned from a regional summit in Uzbekistan last weekend.

Under Chinese pandemic regulations, he would need to stay in quarantine for a week after returning.