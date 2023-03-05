China to promote vaccine development, new medicines

BEIJING: China will prevent and control health outbreaks in a more scientific, precise and efficient way, and upgrade vaccines and develop new medicines to ensure enough supply for the public, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday (Mar 5).

The country was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. The government put a top priority on getting its most vulnerable vaccinated, including the elderly.

Last month, China's top leaders declared a "major victory" over COVID-19, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data.

Li said in a government work report at the opening of China's annual parliament meeting that the country will continue to focus on epidemic control and medical treatment for the elderly, children and groups with underlying diseases.