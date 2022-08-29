China prosecutes 28 suspects for restaurant attack on women

BEIJING: Chinese prosecutors said on Monday (Aug 29) they had launched criminal proceedings against 28 people suspected of assaulting a group of women in a viral incident that sparked outrage over gender-based violence in the country.

Footage of a group of men assaulting four women at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, east of the capital Beijing, was shared widely online, renewing debate about violence against women in China.

The men carried out the assault after the women rejected their advances, the footage showed.

Prosecutors in Hebei province said they would begin legal proceedings against the suspects - including seven directly involved in the assault - after they obtained "reliable and sufficient" evidence.

The statement, shared on China's Twitter-like Weibo service, did not specify a criminal charge.