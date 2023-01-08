Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Protesters clash with police at COVID-19 antigen kit maker factory in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Protesters clash with police at COVID-19 antigen kit maker factory in China

Protesters clash with police at COVID-19 antigen kit maker factory in China

Police intervene at a protest at a factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chongqing, China in this screen grab from a video released on Jan 7, 2023, obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS.

08 Jan 2023 05:37PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 05:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday (Jan 7) by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed.

Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

Reuters was unable to obtain any immediate comment from Zybio, but verified, via geolocation, that some of videos were filmed at the company's factory in Chongqing.

One video showed people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police carrying riot shields. Another video, posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money".

Related:

A person who answered a phone call at Zybio's headquarters declined to comment on Sunday. Emails to the company were not immediately answered.

Protests are not rare in China, which has over the years seen people demonstrate over issues such as financial scams or labour disputes.

But authorities have been on higher alert after a series of protests late last year, including worker unrest at Apple supplier Foxconn's massive iPhone factory in central China, as well as widespread protests in Chinese cities and top universities against COVID-19 restrictions.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.