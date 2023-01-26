Dozens of COVID-19 protesters still behind bars in China, says rights group

BEIJING: Dozens of demonstrators are still detained in China after taking part in widespread protests against the government last year, Human Rights Watch said Thursday (Jan 26), adding that the whereabouts of some remain unknown.

Protesters gathered in cities across the country in November to call for an end to China's hardline zero-COVID restrictions, in some cases also demanding greater political freedoms.

The ruling Communist Party abolished its virus containment strategy the following month, after which a wave of infections caused a spike in hospitalisations and deaths.

Campaigners and media outlets have reported in recent weeks that Chinese authorities have quietly detained an unknown number of protesters, including university students and journalists.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch urged Beijing to "immediately release and drop all charges against everyone detained for participating in the 'white paper' protests", referencing the blank sheets held in defiance of state censorship.

"Young people in China are paying a heavy price for daring to speak out for freedom and human rights," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at the US-based NGO.

"Governments and international institutions around the world should show support and call on the Chinese authorities to release them immediately."