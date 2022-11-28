‘Difficult political decision’ for China to ease zero-COVID policy despite widespread protests: Analysts

Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that the policy at the centre of the unhappiness in China is a “signature policy” of Mr Xi’s.

“It's very, very difficult to change at this moment,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Sunday night, as reports of clashes in Shanghai between hundreds of demonstrators and police surfaced.

Protesters also took to the streets in other cities like Wuhan and Chengdu as students on several university campuses around China gathered to demonstrate over the weekend.

These protests come on the back of a fatal fire on Thursday at a residential high-rise building in the city of Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region.

Videos of the incident posted on social media led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people.

While China has adopted a shift to “dynamic” zero-COVID, taking action wherever someone has been infected with the disease to eradicate it, millions are still under some form of lockdown.

In his speech at the 20th Communist Party Congress in October, Mr Xi called the policy “an all-out people’s war” that has protected people “to the greatest extent possible”.

HOW WILL CHINA DEAL WITH THIS?

Mr Ross Feingold, director of business development at global security firm SafePro Group, noted that China has had experience dealing with such protests over issues like property disputes and migrant labour.

“It's (the protests) a concern but they probably are also thinking: ‘We've seen this before and we know what to do’ – whether that's to make some announcements that will make people happy, some kind of cash payout and then ultimately, the use of force,” he told CNA’ Asia First.