'We were there to mourn': What it was like at the COVID-19 protests in Shanghai and Beijing

Rare protests broke out in China in various cities over the weekend as demonstrators expressed anger at harsh COVID-19 curbs and a fire in Urumqi that killed 10 people on Nov 24.

In Shanghai, at the road named after the Xinjiang capital, crowds gathered, calling for freedom and railing against China's zero-COVID policy.

CNA spoke to a Shanghai resident who was on the sidelines of the protest on Saturday (Nov 26).

“I watched some videos (of the protests) on Saturday night before heading down at around 1am,” said the 30-year-old, who requested to be known only as Sean. He added that he witnessed but did not participate in the protest.

“I felt the situation would become more serious after I heard calls on (Xi Jinping) stepping down, so I left.”