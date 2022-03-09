Logo
China to provide 5 million yuan worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China on Apr 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

09 Mar 2022 04:14PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 04:14PM)
BEIJING: The Chinese Red Cross will provide a batch of humanitarian assistance worth 5 million yuan (US$791,540) to Ukraine, consisting of daily necessities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday (Mar 9).

Russia's invasion into Ukraine last month has sent over 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad while those remaining in the encircled Ukrainian town of Mariupol were fast running out of out of electricity, heat, food, and drinking water after more than a week of bombardment.

China has refused to describe Russia's activities in Ukraine as invasion. Russia calls its actions a "special operation".

Source: Reuters/az

