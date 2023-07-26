Dramatic ouster of Qin Gang underscores ‘uncertainty, lack of transparency’ in China’s political system: Analysts

Before this, Mr Qin – regarded as a close confidant of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and a rising star of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – had often been featured in state media meeting foreign leaders and defending China’s position on the global stage.

His disappearance for the past month indicates the sensitivity of the issue, said Dr Chen Gang, assistant director and senior research fellow at the NUS’ East Asian Institute.

“I think the top leadership is still thinking about how to handle the whole incident, and how to make the announcement to the public, not only to the domestic audience but also to the world as well.”

IMPACT ON CHINA’S FOREIGN POLICY

However, the sudden change “can have a very long-term impact upon China's foreign policy as well as the mentality of diplomats”, he told CNA’s Asia Now.

Mr Qin, who spent his whole career in China's diplomatic service, became one of the country's youngest foreign ministers on his appointment in December 2022, after a brief stint as envoy to the United States.

His promotion to the foreign minister position had indicated the urgency of the Chinese government to improve relations with Western countries, especially with the US, suggested observers.

“So we can see from Qin Gang’s background that he's very familiar with Western countries. He has worked in those regions for a very long time,” said Dr Chen, whose research interests include China's political economy and international relations.

“And it seems that he did quite a good job when he was in the United States. And we do see some kind of significant improvement between the two superpowers in recent months.”