'No information': Beijing bats away questions on Qin Gang removal

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry declined to comment on Wednesday (Jul 26) on the abrupt sacking of senior diplomat Qin Gang, while scrubbing mentions of him from a government website.

Qin, who has not been seen in public for more than a month, was removed from office by Beijing's top lawmaking body on Tuesday after just 207 days in the job.

That followed weeks of speculation that the former Chinese ambassador to the United States and one-time confidant of President Xi Jinping had suddenly fallen out of favour.

Asked about his removal at a regular briefing, spokeswoman Mao Ning referred journalists to a Xinhua article and declined to offer any further information.

"Xinhua has already published information. You can refer to that," Mao said.