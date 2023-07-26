Logo
Asia

'No information': Beijing bats away questions on Qin Gang removal
Asia

Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for more than a month, was removed as foreign minister after just 207 days in the job.

Then newly elected Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang takes his oath during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Mar 12, 2023. China on Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023 removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)

26 Jul 2023 04:48PM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 06:36PM)
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry declined to comment on Wednesday (Jul 26) on the abrupt sacking of senior diplomat Qin Gang, while scrubbing mentions of him from a government website.

Qin, who has not been seen in public for more than a month, was removed from office by Beijing's top lawmaking body on Tuesday after just 207 days in the job.

That followed weeks of speculation that the former Chinese ambassador to the United States and one-time confidant of President Xi Jinping had suddenly fallen out of favour.

Asked about his removal at a regular briefing, spokeswoman Mao Ning referred journalists to a Xinhua article and declined to offer any further information.

"Xinhua has already published information. You can refer to that," Mao said.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves as he arrives for a press conference at the Media Centre of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Mar 7, 2023. China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Jul 25, 2023, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month. (File photo: AFP/ Noel Celis)

Pressed repeatedly by journalists to provide more details on Qin's fate, Mao said decisions made Tuesday by China's top lawmaking body and the president were "very clear".

"I suggest you all refer to that. I don't have any additional information," she said.

Any reference to the 57-year-old had been removed from the website of China's foreign ministry by Wednesday morning.

A search for his name yielded no results and previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page "does not exist or has been deleted".

But his name did appear on other Chinese government websites, including the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce and state media outlets.

Then-Chinese state councilor Qin Gang, state councillor and secretary-general of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, state councillor Li Shangfu swear an oath after they were elected during the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Mar 12, 2023. China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Jul 25, 2023, a sudden and unexpected fall for a man whose rise through the diplomatic ranks was seen as evidence of his closeness to leader Xi Jinping. (File photo: AFP/ Noel Celis)

Asked about his disappearance from the foreign ministry website, Mao said: "Information on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is updated according to relevant management regulations."

The foreign ministry had for weeks refused to give any updates on Qin despite repeated questioning, after previously saying "health reasons" were to blame for his absence.

State media gave no reason for his dismissal but one expert said the "digital erasure" of Qin suggested he had fallen from grace.

"If he were a comrade in good standing who had fallen ill I am not sure that would be happening," China analyst Bill Bishop wrote in his Sinocism newsletter.

"Evidence is emerging suggesting this is indeed a political purge," Neil Thomas, a fellow on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a US think tank, said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as "X".

"TOTALLY IN THE DARK"

China had remained tight-lipped for weeks about the fate of Qin, who has not been seen in public since Jun 25 when he met Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

But that did little to stem an explosion of rumours online, some of which claimed the diplomat's alleged affair with a prominent television anchor had landed him in hot water.

"People from the outside are totally in the dark and the episode illustrates that Chinese politics is becoming increasingly unpredictable and volatile, though under a calm surface," Ho-fung Hung, an expert in Chinese politics at Johns Hopkins University, told AFP.

Originally from the northeastern city of Tianjin, Qin frequently rubbed shoulders with Xi in an earlier role as chief of the foreign ministry's protocol department.

Qin's promotion over more experienced candidates, first to US ambassador and then China's number two diplomat, was attributed to the trust placed in him by Xi directly.

And the sudden fall of the so-called "Wolf Warrior" diplomat shows that no official is immune to the vicissitudes of Chinese politics - no matter how close they are to the leader, one expert said.

"I think the main implication would be for Chinese officialdom, with the message being that no one is safe, however high they may have risen or however strongly they have been supported by Xi Jinping," China law expert Neysun Mahboubi told AFP.

Qin has been replaced as foreign minister by top diplomat Wang Yi.

Source: AFP/px

