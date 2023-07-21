Chinese cities brace for floods as heat scorches inland regions

BEIJING: Beijing and other cities braced for severe flooding on Friday (Jul 21) as summer storms rolled across many parts of China, while inland regions baked in intense heat, threatening to shrink the country's biggest freshwater lake.

Wild weather swings have gripped China since April, causing deaths, damaging infrastructure and wilting crops as well as raising fears of its ability to cope with climate change.

Historically, China enters its peak rainy season in late July, but extreme weather has made storms more intense and unpredictable, exposing heavily built-up megacities with poor or insufficient drainage to potentially deadly floods.

In Beijing, authorities have deployed this week over 2,600 people to drain dozens of pumping stations in advance and clear thousands of water drainage outlets along roads. Several bus routes plying the suburbs and mountainous areas were halted.

Authorities in the neighbouring city of Tianjin also ramped up flood control efforts in the Hai basin, a major northern drainage system. By contrast, scant rainfall in Jiangxi province has resulted in Poyang Lake, the country's largest body of fresh water, ebbing to its lowest level for this time of the year since records began in 1951.