Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Four dead, dozens missing in China rainstorms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Four dead, dozens missing in China rainstorms

Four dead, dozens missing in China rainstorms

A woman shelters from the rain with an umbrella in Beijing on Jul 31, 2023. (File Photo: AFP/Pedro Pardo)

30 Aug 2023 12:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Four people were killed and dozens are still missing after rainstorms buffeted southwestern China last week, state media reported on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Severe downpours hit Jinyang, a mountainous county in Sichuan province, on Aug 21, but the extent of the damage was not immediately reported.

Over a week after the rains, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday the storms triggered floods that struck a steel processing site where more than 200 people were working.

"At present, the floods have caused four deaths and left 48 people missing, and rescue work is ongoing," CCTV reported.

It added that five people had been detained on suspicion of "failing to report or falsely reporting a safety incident".

Related:

President Xi Jinping ordered officials to "do all they can to search for the missing people ... and comfort their families", CCTV said.

The incident "should be completely investigated and the responsible parties dealt with according to law", Xi reportedly said.

China has seen a string of disasters caused by extreme weather in recent months.

At least 78 people died when Typhoon Doksuri brought record-breaking rains across northern China last month, authorities have said.

Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating extreme weather events, making them both more likely and more deadly.

Source: AFP/at

Related Topics

China rain floods

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.