Four dead, dozens missing in China rainstorms

BEIJING: Four people were killed and dozens are still missing after rainstorms buffeted southwestern China last week, state media reported on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Severe downpours hit Jinyang, a mountainous county in Sichuan province, on Aug 21, but the extent of the damage was not immediately reported.

Over a week after the rains, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday the storms triggered floods that struck a steel processing site where more than 200 people were working.

"At present, the floods have caused four deaths and left 48 people missing, and rescue work is ongoing," CCTV reported.

It added that five people had been detained on suspicion of "failing to report or falsely reporting a safety incident".