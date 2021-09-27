Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China says it will reduce the number of abortions for 'non-medical purposes'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China says it will reduce the number of abortions for 'non-medical purposes'

China says it will reduce the number of abortions for 'non-medical purposes'

A pregnant woman arrives for a doctor's appointment at a clinic in Shanghai, China, Sep 12, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

27 Sep 2021 11:21AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 11:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will reduce the number of abortions performed for "non-medical purposes", the country's Cabinet said in new guidelines issued on Monday (Sep 27).

In measures aimed at improving women's reproductive health, the State Council said it would improve women's overall access to pre-pregnancy health care services and "reduce abortions for non-medical purposes".

China has already promised to draw up new policies aimed at addressing its declining birth rate, which has been identified as one of its major social policy challenges in the coming decades.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

China abortion health

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us