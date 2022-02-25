China refrains from condemning Russia despite intensifying Ukraine attack

BEIJING: China stuck to its message on Friday (Feb 25) of refusing to call Russia's action in Ukraine an "invasion" or criticise Moscow despite intensifying assaults from Russia's military in the Eastern European country which are leading to growing casualties.

China reiterated that it believes in respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, but said it sees the Ukraine issue as having its own complex and special historical background.

"We understand Russia's legitimate concerns on security issues," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday.