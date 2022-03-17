Logo
China rejects Blinken's accusation that it is not acting in line with UN charter
China rejects Blinken's accusation that it is not acting in line with UN charter

FILE PHOTO: China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

17 Mar 2022 05:05PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 05:07PM)
BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday (Mar 17) that it firmly rejects US State Secretary Antony Blinken's comment that China's unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China's position on the UN charter.

China always believes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states should be upheld, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press conference.

In an interview with NPR on Wednesday, Blinken said the fact that China "has not stood strongly against" Russia's aggression in Ukraine flies in the face of China's commitments as a permanent member of the UN Security Council responsible for maintaining peace and security.

"It's totally inconsistent with what China says and repeats over and over again about the sanctity of the United Nations charter and the basic principles, including the sovereignty of nations," Blinken said.

China has refused to condemn its close ally Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while blaming the United States and NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions. 

Moscow and Beijing have grown closer in recent times, in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers.

China has denied claims by US officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading "malicious disinformation" that risked escalating the conflict.

"The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue," the Chinese embassy in London told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday.

Several US officials said Russia had asked China for military equipment after its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.

Source: AGENCIES/vc

