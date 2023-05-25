China rejects claim it is spying on Western critical infrastructure

The Chinese government has rejected claims that its spies are penetrating Western infrastructure, calling the joint warning issued by the United States and its allies a "collective disinformation campaign".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that alerts issued by the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand were intended to promote their intelligence alliance, known as the Five Eyes - and that it was Washington that was guilty of hacking.

"The United States is the empire of hacking," Mao said.

The reaction follows a series of warnings issued by Five Eyes countries - and major US tech firm Microsoft Corp - about the activities of a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group known as Volt Typhoon.

They accused Volt Typhoon of spying on a wide range of US critical infrastructure organisations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs.

In a report, Microsoft said the espionage has also targeted the US island territory of Guam, home to strategically important American military bases, adding that "mitigating this attack could be challenging".