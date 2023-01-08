Families reunite in China as flights arrive from Canada, Singapore and other countries

China has started receiving its first international travellers on quarantine-free visits as it lifts all border controls and pandemic curbs, ending three years of a strict zero-COVID policy.

Flights from Canada, Singapore and New Zealand were among the first to arrive at the Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai airports in the early hours of Sunday (Jan 8), the first day of curbs-free travel to China since the pandemic began.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport was set to receive more than 2,000 passengers on 14 flights from Doha, Dubai, Jakarta, New York, Seoul and other cities on Sunday, Guangzhou Daily reported.

International travel is picking up speed, with airlines scheduling more flights from this month.

China Eastern Airlines will operate 184 international flights on 48 routes in January, including three per week from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Hungarian capital Budapest, Auckland in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Budget carrier Spring Airlines will run daily flights from Shanghai to the Thai beach destination of Phuket, and three flights per week from Guangzhou to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

At Shanghai Pudong airport, COVID-19 prevention and isolation facilities at the international arrivals hall were being dismantled late on Saturday, city-based digital daily The Paper reported.