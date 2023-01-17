‘Like seeing the sun’: Hong Kong, China residents emotional as they reunite with loved ones after 3 years

Among the families were Hong Kong residents Mr Ho Yun Hang and his wife Ms Xiang Huiqiong, who stepped into the mainland for the first time in three years.

“I’ve come to see friends and (my wife) is going back to her hometown, we are all very happy,” said Mr Ho, 74. “In these three years, there have been so many changes and the pandemic has been severe.”

“Coming back this time, it’s like seeing the sun!”

The trip was booked by their daughter Ms Ho Ka Yi, who made immediate arrangements the moment she heard news of the reopening and the scrapping of quarantine requirements.

The 24-year-old, who studies on the mainland in Chongqing, had been in Hong Kong on her first trip back to the city since the pandemic began.

“When (my mother) opened the door and saw me, we hugged each other and stood there crying because we hadn't seen each other for a long time, for three years,“ said Ms Ho.

“For the Spring Festival, I plan to go back to the mainland, to my home in Shenzhen and stay there to see my family, and then go back to Hong Kong to watch a concert and find my friends there.”

Some travellers, including Ms Xiang, are bringing their own medicine across the border, as worries over COVID-19 drug shortages persist in Chinese cities.

“We heard that with regard to the pandemic in Shenzhen, there is a shortage of medicine, so we brought medicine and more practical items,” said Ms Xiang, a Chongqing native.

INCREASED QUOTA FOR NEW YEAR

About 490,000 trips were made in and out of China between Jan 8 and 12, after the country scrapped quarantine for inbound travellers and relaxed other travel restrictions.

Officials said the number was up 48.9 per cent compared to the period before the policy change, but is only at 26.2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Of this figure, 424,000 people crossed the border by land, at 30.1 per cent compared to three years ago.

The Futian checkpoint in Shenzhen was the busiest, with 21,000 people crossing every day. CNA observed a steady stream of travellers at the checkpoint on Sunday, with constant traffic heading in both directions.