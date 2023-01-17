China's reopening brings relief for Shenzhen businesses amid COVID-19 surge, trade curbs

SHENZHEN: China's reopening after three years of COVID-19 isolation might have brought initial relief for businesses, but existing roadblocks such as a COVID-19 surge and trade restrictions could slow the pace of recovery, said observers.



China's economy grew by 3 per cent last year, its second slowest pace since 1976 and far short of its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of around 5.5 per cent for the year.



It came as authorities doubled down on lockdowns and quarantines, which weighed on manufacturing and business activity for most of 2022.



However, the country is hoping for a rebound this year, after the dismantling of its strict zero-COVID policy late last year.



The Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong, Macau, and nine mainland cities in Guangdong province, including Shenzhen, is positioned to play a key role.



Even before the pandemic, authorities have sought to turn the region into an innovation and technological powerhouse.

CHINA FACES CHALLENGES IN ITS RECOVERY

However, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) believes the mainland’s current COVID-19 surge has to stabilise first.



"Hong Kong doesn't have an external-facing industrial sector, manufacturing sector of its own really. It's more about its links to the Greater Bay Area on the mainland side, through finance as well," said EIU's senior Asia analyst John Marrett.



“There's going to be a positive boost, if nothing else, from the sort of people-to-people exchanges that weren't possible during the last two-and-a half to three years.”



Mr Marrett pointed out that the Greater Bay Area faces a number of challenges that have increased during the pandemic.



"It's still going to face the outcome of friction between the United States and China, for instance," he added.



These obstacles include trade tariffs and export restrictions on US chips to China, which could impact high tech manufacturing in the bay area region.



The Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China expects the flow of people and goods between the mainland and the special administrative region to pick up after the Chinese New Year holiday, and possibly return to normal from the third quarter.



Tourism, retail and logistics have been the hardest hit in the last three years, it noted.



“The response (from businesses) was very good, and they welcomed the move,” said Ms Amy Siu, chairman of the mainland-based Hong Kong business group.



“Many are ready to change their development policies for the first quarter of this year. Those who are ready to invest in the mainland and have their businesses or work should come back soon to handle what they need to.”



Meanwhile, Futian checkpoint in Shenzhen has been a hive of activity. Travellers, traffic, and business activities are back as borders between the mainland and Hong Kong reopened on Jan 8, after being shut for the last three years.