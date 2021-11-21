Logo
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

People wait at an observation area after receiving booster shots of the vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in Beijing, China on Oct 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

21 Nov 2021 10:16AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:16AM)
BEIJING: China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for Nov 20, down from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday (Nov 21).

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from three a day earlier.

China reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 16 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Nov 20, mainland China had 98,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Source: Reuters/jt

