China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 32 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday (Aug 26), compared with 26 a day earlier.

Two of the new infections were locally transmitted, said the National Health Commission on Friday. That compares with three local cases a day earlier.

One of the new local cases was found in Shanghai, and the other was in Jiangsu province.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections. There were 19 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 26, mainland China had recorded 94,765 confirmed cases, with a cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.