Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing protective masks walk near the Shanghai Railway Station, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 Aug 2021 09:31AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 09:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China reported 32 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday (Aug 26), compared with 26 a day earlier. 

Two of the new infections were locally transmitted, said the National Health Commission on Friday. That compares with three local cases a day earlier.

One of the new local cases was found in Shanghai, and the other was in Jiangsu province.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections. There were 19 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 26, mainland China had recorded 94,765 confirmed cases, with a cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us