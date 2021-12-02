China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 73 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 1, from 113 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday (Dec 2).

Of the new infections, 53 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 91 a day earlier.

All of the new locally transmitted cases were in Inner Mongolia.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec 1, mainland China had 98,897 confirmed cases.