China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: People line up to get a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site near a residential compound that was locked down after a local outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

02 Dec 2021 09:38AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 09:41AM)
BEIJING: China reported 73 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 1, from 113 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday (Dec 2).

Of the new infections, 53 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 91 a day earlier.

All of the new locally transmitted cases were in Inner Mongolia.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec 1, mainland China had 98,897 confirmed cases.

Source: Reuters/jt

