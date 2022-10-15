Logo
China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan
The flags of China and Taiwan are displayed alongside a military aeroplane in this illustration taken Apr 9, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

15 Oct 2022 07:02PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 07:03PM)
BEIJING: China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday (Oct 15).

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

 

