Four arrested over China restaurant blast that killed 31

BEIJING: Chinese police arrested four people on Saturday (Jun 24) linked to a restaurant explosion that killed dozens, state media reported.

At least 31 people were killed and seven others injured when a gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern city of Yinchuan on Wednesday.

It happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday when many in China go out and socialise with friends.

The suspects included the restaurant owner, two shareholders and the manager, state news agency Xinhua reported.

They were arrested for allegedly "causing a serious accident through negligence" and a criminal investigation was underway, Xinhua said.

The local public security bureau had frozen the assets of nine individuals, including the four arrested, it added.