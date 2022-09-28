Logo
Restaurant fire kills 17 people in northeastern China
Restaurant fire kills 17 people in northeastern China

Social media footage showed a restaurant in Changchun, China on fire. (Photo: Screengrab from Weibo video)

28 Sep 2022 05:43PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 05:43PM)
BEIJING: A restaurant fire killed 17 people on Wednesday (Sep 28) in the city of Changchun in northeastern China, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 12.40pm in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone, according to a social media post by the zone's management committee.

Three other people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the post said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Changchun is an auto manufacturing centre and the capital of Jilin province.

Source: AP/hz

