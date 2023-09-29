Logo
Asia

China says it will resume visa-free policies to spur inbound travel
Asia

China says it will resume visa-free policies to spur inbound travel

China says it will resume visa-free policies to spur inbound travel

Passengers push their luggage through the international arrivals hall at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine requirement for inbound travellers in Beijing, China on Jan 8, 2023. (File Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

29 Sep 2023 10:02PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 10:03PM)
SINGAPORE: China will resume visa-free policies and consider adding more countries to its visa-exemption list to help boost the country's post-pandemic tourism business, according to a policy document released on Friday (Sep 29).

More international flights will be resumed or added, China's State Council said.

In a statement posted on the central government's website, it said visa-free policies and visa assurances on arrival would be promoted as well as smoother immigration clearances for cruises and self-driving tourists.

The government also called for enhanced tax-rebate services such as the creation of more tax-rebate shops.

Source: Reuters/at

