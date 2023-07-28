China's concertgoers splash the cash, but is revenge spending sustainable to rock the economy?

Since China lifted its coronavirus-related restrictions in December and entertainment venues were once again allowed to open for business, in-person activities have been in high demand, with fans frantically seeking spare concert tickets.

“It’s like a feeling of rediscovered appreciation, and is a form of revenge spending,” said recent college graduate Liu Ying.

The 22-year-old has attended three concerts this year, spending over 7,000 yuan (US$980) on tickets.

“Prior to the pandemic, I didn’t consider it necessary, but afterwards, I realised that opportunities such as attending concerts and travelling can sometimes be once-in-a-lifetime,” she added.

“[The pandemic] made me realise that life is about living in the present and embracing as many experiences as possible.”

Concerts have been relentlessly trending on Chinese social media in recent months, and in the first half of the year, more than 500 large-scale gigs and music festivals were held in China.

And they combined to rake in 2.5 billion yuan in ticket sales, with more than 5.5 million tickets sold, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.

The three months of the second quarter alone accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the ticket sales.

More broadly, the number of for-profit performances - including pop concerts, dance shows and operas - in the first six months of the year surged by 400 per cent to 193,300, while ticket sales jumped by 673 per cent to 16.8 billion yuan and attendances increased by more than tenfold to over 62 million.

But while the concert market is experiencing a significant boom, it stands as an outlier to the broader economic recovery, which has been gradually losing steam.

The stark contrast has pointed to the uneven path to recovery across sectors and raised concerns about whether consumption alone can be relied upon as a primary driver for China’s economic recovery.

During the week-long Labour Day holiday in May, concerts and music festivals generated more than 1.2 billion yuan of consumer spending – excluding ticket sales – including transport, hotels, dining services among others.

“As the impact of the pandemic eases, there is a sudden release of emotions that have been suppressed for three years and a strong desire to temporarily break free from the current state,” said 28-year-old Shi Xiangyu, who now works in Hong Kong.

Shi has attended three concerts this year and has two more lined up in the coming month.

“It’s almost like an experiment to validate the right to freedom through travelling and attending concerts,” she added.

“However, frequent and high levels of spending may not be sustainable. I believe it is important to balance spending capability with needs.”

Similar revenge spending has been seen in other sectors, with long queues in front of restaurants, packed sporting events, crowded tourist attractions and skyrocketing hotel and flight ticket prices.