Extreme rainfall is taking a toll on China's rice crops, and it could get much worse

Extreme rainfall has cut China’s rice yields by 8 per cent over the past two decades, according to a study led by Chinese researchers.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Food on May 4, found that the impact of extreme rainfall on rice yields was comparable to that of extreme heat.

The researchers predicted that by the end of this century, extreme rainfall could reduce rice yields by another 7.6 per cent in China, in addition to other climate change-induced impacts, such as global warming and rising carbon dioxide emissions.

Jian Yiwei, lead author of the study and a PhD candidate at Peking University, said extreme events were projected to be more intense in the future, which would pose an increasing threat to agricultural productivity.

“The aim of our study is to help people better understand extreme events – how do they affect crop production and what scientific and effective measures can be taken when extreme rainfall occurs,” she said.

Scientists are learning more about the impact of extreme weather events on food security.