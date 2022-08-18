China risks miscalculation with pressure on Taiwan, US says

TAIPEI/BEIJING: China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said on Wednesday (Aug 17).

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking on a conference call, Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said China had used Pelosi's trip as an excuse to change the status quo, jeopardising peace.

"These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign by the PRC against Taiwan, which we expect to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months," he said, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China. "The goal of this campaign is clear to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience."

The United States has been clear with China that its approach to Taiwan has not changed, including the US commitment to its "one China" policy and not supporting Taiwan's formal independence, Kritenbrink added.

"While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing's growing coercion. The PRC's words and actions are deeply destabilising. They risk miscalculation and threaten the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."