China’s potential peacemaker role in Myanmar driven by economic, geopolitical interests; no end in sight for crisis

The Southeast Asian country’s leaders have also ignored the call for humanitarian assistance to be sent to its people, many of whom have been displaced amid the violence.

Mr Alexander Matheou, regional director for the Asia Pacific in the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said that in his meetings with Myanmar’s ministers last week, no guarantee was given for his organisation to access all parts of the country to provide aid.

CHINA AS PEACEMAKER

Since the coup occurred in February 2021, the world has looked to China for help and influence in addressing the crisis, given its close ties to Myanmar as a longstanding trade partner, said Dr Thein.

“China does have influence over the generals, so the world looked towards it. But now, China seems to have unfortunately stepped up its trade relationship with the Myanmar generals,” she told CNA’s Asia Now.

“And it has been a worry that would divide the world between rights respecting countries and autocracies.”

Dr Thein said that there is potential for China to play a role as peacemaker in the ongoing crisis, but certain conditions have to be met before any meaningful negotiations can take place.