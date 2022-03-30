China to roll out policies to stabilise economy as fast as possible: Report

BEIJING: China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday (Mar 30).

China had already considered the changes in domestic and external environments when making macro policies for this year but it will make preparations for possible and greater uncertainties in the economy, according to the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The world's second-largest economy is grappling with the worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020, with more mass testing and virus-related curbs ratcheting up in many cities.

Shanghai, home to 26 million people, China's financial hub, is in the third day of a lockdown as new COVID-19 cases in the city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus from spreading.