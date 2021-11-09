Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China, Russia, US Republicans harming progress on climate: Obama
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China, Russia, US Republicans harming progress on climate: Obama

China, Russia, US Republicans harming progress on climate: Obama

U.S. former President Barack Obama gives a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

09 Nov 2021 05:21AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW: Former US President Barack Obama lambasted those who would play politics to avoid acting on climate change, calling out Russia and China in the same breath as Republican politicians back home.

"It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, declined to even attend the proceedings" in Glasgow, Obama said.

Their "national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that's a shame."

The Democratic former president, speaking on the main stage at the COP26 climate summit, also took aim at domestic lawmakers from the Republican Party.

Obama said both he and current Democratic President Joe Biden had been "constrained in large part by the fact that one of our two major parties has decided not only to sit on the sidelines but express active hostility toward climate science and make climate change a partisan issue."

"For those listening back home in the US, let me say this: It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat if your Florida house is flooded by rising seas, or your crops fail in the Dakotas or your California house is burning down.

"Nature, physics, science, do not care about party affiliation," he said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Barack Obama COP26

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us