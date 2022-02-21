Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Beijing places sanctions on US arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Beijing places sanctions on US arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon over sales to Taiwan

Beijing places sanctions on US arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon over sales to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Feb 2022 05:11PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 05:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China has placed US companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over US arms sales to Taiwan.

The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a US$100 million Feb 7 arms sale that "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Beijing says that the self-ruled island of Taiwan is a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland.

"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Wang said.

"Both are military enterprises that have long participated in US arm sales to China's Taiwan region."

No further details were given on the nature of the sanctions.

Related:

This is the first time the companies have faced sanctions under China's new anti-foreign sanctions law drawn up last year in response to US sanctions against Chinese companies.

On at least two previous occasions China has announced sanctions against Lockheed and Raytheon, in 2019 and 2020, although Beijing provided no further details.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us