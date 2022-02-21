Beijing places sanctions on US arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon over sales to Taiwan

BEIJING: China has placed US companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over US arms sales to Taiwan.

The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a US$100 million Feb 7 arms sale that "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Beijing says that the self-ruled island of Taiwan is a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland.

"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Wang said.

"Both are military enterprises that have long participated in US arm sales to China's Taiwan region."

No further details were given on the nature of the sanctions.