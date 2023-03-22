Logo
Asia

Thick sandstorms shroud Beijing and several provinces in China
A woman poses for pictures near the Forbidden City in Beijing as the city is shrouded in smog amid a sandstorm on Mar 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

22 Mar 2023 11:30AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 11:30AM)
BEIJING: Beijing and several provinces in China will be hit by dense sandstorms that will severely affect visibility, Chinese weather authorities said on Wednesday (Mar 22).

The National Meteorological Center, issued yellow warning signals from Wednesday to early on Thursday morning for Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Hubei provinces.

Many areas will have low visibility, weather forecasters said, cautioning drivers on speed. Sandstorms will gradually move south and then weaken, forecasters added.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Beijing, which was also issued a yellow sandstorm warning, has experienced sand and dust storms over the past several days, causing pollution levels to drastically increase.

Photos on social media showed people riding bicycles through the city amid swirls of dust, with one showing a bike seat covered in sand.

Beijing on Wednesday recorded an air quality index of 500, pushing the pollution level to six - considered very hazardous to human health, according to the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center.

The city faces regular sandstorms in March and April because of its proximity to the massive Gobi Desert, as well as deforestation throughout northern China.

Source: Reuters/kg

