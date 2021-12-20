Logo
China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong
China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong

China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard below China and Hong Kong flags during a flag raising ceremony, a week ahead of the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

20 Dec 2021 01:36PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 01:36PM)
BEIJING: Prospects for democracy in Hong Kong are "bright", China said on Monday (Dec 20) in a white paper, a day after pro-Beijing candidates won a legislative election in the city in record low turnout after a sweeping Chinese crackdown on its freedoms.

China had "restored order" and brought "democracy back on track" in Hong Kong, the State Council said in the white paper on developments in the former British colony.

The Asian financial hub was rocked by anti-Beijing and pro-democracy protests for several years before Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on it in 2020.

The white paper attributed the turmoil to "anti-China forces" and the "foreign enemies" backing them, adding that it had "advanced the system of democracy" in Hong Kong by amending the election methods for its legislative assembly.

Candidates in Sunday's election were vetted for "patriotism" and pro-democracy candidates were largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile.

Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory.

Source: Reuters/ga

