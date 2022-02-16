China's Xi says Hong Kong needs to stabilise and control COVID-19 surge

HONG KONG: China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's government to stabilise and control a deepening COVID-19 outbreak in the global financial hub as soon as possible, pro-Beijing media reported on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The directive increases pressure on authorities scrambling to keep pace with a deluge of new infections in the financial hub.

Xi instructed Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to relay to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam his "concern about the pandemic situation" and his care for local residents, according to front-page stories in newspapers Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao.

Both media, which typically support Beijing's interests in Hong Kong, said Xi made the remarks recently but did not specify where he was speaking.

The stories come a day after Lam said her government's response to the Omicron outbreak had not been satisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed.

Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese-ruled city, said she could "not preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election.

No heavyweight contender has yet declared their candidacy, a highly unusual situation just five weeks before the election.