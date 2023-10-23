China says it uncovered another spying case in US

BEIJING: China's top spy agency said on Sunday (Oct 22) a Chinese citizen who worked for a defence institute had been accused of spying for the United States and his case had been transferred to a court in the southwestern city of Chengdu for trial.

The case is the latest to underscore Beijing's heightened commitment to national security, its expanded anti-spying laws and crackdown on domestic corruption.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in a television report that a man surnamed Hou who worked at an undisclosed defence institute was sent in 2013 as a visiting scholar to a US university, where he was coerced into revealing Chinese state secrets.

China's Ministry of State Security released a statement with the report on its WeChat social media account on Sunday, saying "espionage activities go hand in hand with deception, temptation, and conspiracy".

The university was not named in the statement or media report.