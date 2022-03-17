China says it will more closely regulate influencer management firms

BEIJING: China will "rectify" companies that manage social media influencers as part of a 10-point "clean cyberspace" plan announced on Thursday (Mar 17) by the sector regulator.

The focus of the campaign will include rectifying multi-channel network (MCN) agencies, short video and live-streaming, as well as cracking down on internet rumours, according to Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The addition of MCN agencies to the clean-up campaign highlights the CAC's growing concern with the firms behind much of the viral content seen on Chinese social media.

In 2020, research consultancy iiMedia Research said in China there were over 28,000 MCN agencies, which tend to manage multiple online influencers.

These influencers and their companies have come under great scrutiny in recent months over issues such as tax evasion.