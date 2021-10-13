Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China says military drills near Taiwan are a 'just' move
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China says military drills near Taiwan are a 'just' move

China says military drills near Taiwan are a 'just' move

This handout photo taken and released on Feb 10, 2020 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet flying next to a Chinese H-6 bomber (top) in Taiwan's airspace. (Photo: Handout/Taiwan's Defence Ministry via AFP.)

13 Oct 2021 11:57AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 11:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island's formal independence and are a "just" move to protect peace and stability, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

It also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.

Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone that began Oct 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) "collusion" with foreign force and "provocations" over seeking Taiwan's independence.

Related:

Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion - a veiled reference to US support for Taiwan - and separatist activities, protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

"They are absolutely just actions," Ma said.

"The DPP authorities' hyping of the so-called 'military threat' of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation," he added.

"If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation."

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.

Despite Ma's comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.

Xi did not mention resorting to force over Taiwan, while Tsai reiterated a desire for peace and dialogue with China. 

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

Taiwan China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us