Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily

China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers attend to patients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit (ICU) converted from a conference room, at a hospital in Cangzhou, Hebei province, China January 11, 2023. China Daily via REUTERS
China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
FILE PHOTO: A patient lies on a bed at the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Staff
China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker helps a patient receiving treatment at the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Staff
China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers rescue a patient at the intensive care unit of Pengshan District People's Hospital, following a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections across the country, in Meishan, Sichuan province, China January 21, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China says peak COVID-19 infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands at a store selling funeral items, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
25 Jan 2023 08:33PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 08:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: China's daily new COVID-19 infections hit a peak of more than 7 million per day around Dec 22, while deaths reached a daily peak of more than 4,000 on Jan. 4, the country's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday (Jan 25).

The figures, published on the centre's website, come after a prominent government scientist said over the weekend that 80 per cent of China's 1.4 billion population have already been infected, making the possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound over the next two or three months remote.

"Around Dec 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak," it said, with the number of new infections "exceeding 7 million per day and the number of daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867 million".

Related:

China has passed the peak of COVID-19 patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said last week.

Nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital as of Jan 12, roughly a month after China abruptly dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy, according to government data.

But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing COVID as a cause of death.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

COVID-19 China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.