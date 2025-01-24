China says Philippines sent provisions to warship at disputed atoll

BEIJING : China's coast guard said the Philippines on Friday (Jan 24) sent a civilian vessel to deliver provisions to its warship "illegally grounded" at Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

The coast guard "questioned" and "monitored" the Philippine vessel throughout its supply mission, it said in a statement, adding it would continue to carry out "rights protection and law enforcement activities" in the Spratly Islands and its surrounding waters.

In its statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said the country had rotated personnel of the BRP Sierra Madre and sent provisions to the vessel without incident.

China and the Philippines have traded barbs for months over manoeuvres at Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll within Manila's 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea.

"China hopes the Philippine side will honour its commitments, work together to manage maritime issues, and jointly maintain stability," the coast guard said.